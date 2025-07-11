War of the Worlds cleared for landing in Perth

Orson Welles’ legendary sci-fi tale, War of the Worlds, is ready to land in Perth this year, hitting Venue 360, Burswood, on the first two weekends of August.

Created from the original radio script, the production from local group Lit Live will bring the story to life on stage with live actors, a Foley desk and live sound effects.

Adapted from H.G. Wells’ 1898 novel, Orson Welles’ radio drama first broadcast in 1938 on CBS radio and caused widespread panic across the US with its use of news reports, interviews, and on-the-scene coverage of the invasion of Martians.

Lit Live turns acclaimed national and international stories into theatre shows with live music and performances by Perth actors, regularly performing in art galleries and theatre venues around Perth.

This new show is produced by Lit Live creator Sarah McNeill and directed by actor Greg McNeill, who both will also be acting in it alongside Ben Sutton and Will Mahoney.

Orson Welles’ War of the Worlds is showing at Venue 360 on Friday, August 1; Saturday, August 2; Friday, August 8; and Saturday, August 9, 2025. Tickets are available from humanitix.com