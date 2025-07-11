Lorde brings Ultrasound World Tour to Perth

International alt-pop icon Lorde will bring her highly anticipated Ultrasound World Tour to Australia and New Zealand next year.

The tour kicks off with dates in Auckland and Christchurch and hits Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne before heading west for a final show at Perth’s RAC Arena on Wednesday, February 25.

Lorde is touring in support of her fourth studio album, Virgin, which has seen the Grammy Award-winning artist return to #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart (AU), the Aotearoa Music Charts (NZ), and the Official Albums Chart (UK).

Co-produced by Lorde, Jim-E Stack, and Dan Nigro, Virgin balances widescreen production with Lorde’s signature lyrical intimacy across 11 tracks, including What Was That, Man Of The Year, Hammer, Favourite Daughter and Shapeshifter.

Since the release of her breakout debut album, Pure Heroine, in 2013, Lorde has amassed over 18 billion global streams and 18 million album sales worldwide. Following the success of the following LPs, Melodrama (2017) and Solar Power (2021), Lorde returned this year with the new single What Was That, her first original release in four years. The track hit #1 on Spotify in the US—marking her first US #1 on the platform since Royals.

Lorde’s Ultrasound World Tour hits RAC Arena on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Tickets are on sale Friday, July 18 from frontiertouring.com

Prev x Next →