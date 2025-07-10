Royel Otis bring meet me in the car tour to Ice Cream Factory

Sydney indie-rock duo Royel Otis have just announced their meet me in the car tour this October.

The tour kicks off in Melbourne and hits Brisbane and Sydney before finishing up at Perth’s summer pop-up venue Ice Cream Factory on Wednesday, October 29.

The news comes fresh off the release of car, the first single from their upcoming second album, hickey, which is due out on Friday, August 22.

The new record follows on from Royel Otis’ debut album, Pratts & Pain, which earned them an ARIA award only a year prior. The duo have received worldwide acclaim from their covers of Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Murder on the Dance Floor and The Cranberries’ Linger, which led the band to their first Billboard Hot 100 hit and currently has over 220 million global streams.

Currently overseas on a dream festival run, the duo’s itinerary includes performances at Glastonbury (UK), Governor’s Ball (New York City), Lollapalooza (Chicago), and Fuji Rock (Japan), before they embark on their meet me in the car tour dates across North America.

Royel Otis play Ice Cream Factory on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. Tickets are on sale Monday, July 14 from eventbrite.com.au

Prev x