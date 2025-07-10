Transvision Vamp announce Australian tour dates

80s UK pop rock sensations Transvision Vamp have just announced that they will be heading to Australia in February 2026.

Famous for their punk rock and pop-influenced songs, Baby I Don’t Care, I Want Your Love and Trash City, the group, led by the vivacious singer Wendy James, reached iconic status in the 80s music scene.

Wendy and her band will be down under for the first time in almost three decades, playing at venues in Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Newcastle, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide before ending the tour in Perth at Magnet House on Saturday. February 21.

”I am so excited to be coming back to Australia to play the songs which started my whole musical journey,” Wendy James said. “I remember vividly so many moments across Australia, moments of enormous success, enormous love and enormous fun. I’m bringing with me a set full of music that will thrill and musicians who will amaze!”

After forming in 1986, Transvision Vamp’s 1988 debut album, Pop Art, peaked at number 4 on the UK album charts and was certified platinum in Australia. Transvision Vamp followed up with their 1989 album Velveteen, delivering their number 1 hit, Baby I Don’t Care. Proving to be their most successful year, 1989 saw the band spend 20 weeks in the Australian top 50 single charts and 25 in the top 100 album charts.

Joining Wendy James on the Australian tour are Alex Ward (The Thurston Moore Group) on guitar, Dave Parsons (Transvision Vamp) on bass, and James Sclavunos (Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds) on drums.

Transvision Vamp will play Magnet House on Saturday, February 21, 2026. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, July 15 from destroyalllines.com

