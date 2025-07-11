Dino’s Alive exhibition stomps into Northbridge

Dino’s Alive, an immersive dinosaur experience, has arrived in Perth, turning the Northbridge Centre into a fully decorated prehistoric playground until Sunday, November 23.

Featuring VR technology and several dozen animated dinosaurs, Dino’s Alive is an all-ages exhibition that gives participants the opportunity to learn about the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods.

The exhibition includes a unique virtual aquarium utilising video-mapping technology as well as a ‘budding experts’ interactive space that gives visitors the chance to race against a dinosaur, experience the land of dinosaurs through a VR headset, and learn more about what palaeontologists do.

The Dino’s Alive exhibition is showing at the Northbridge Centre until Sunday, November 23, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from dinosaliveexhibit.com

