Step into a European winter wonderland at Elizabeth Quay

Cosy @ The Quay will be bringing the charm of a European winter to Perth these school holidays. Running from Friday, July 18, to Sunday, July 20, at Elizabeth Quay, this free event will give attendees the chance to experience winter Euro-culture through food, activities, music and performances.

DJ Betty Bloom

A heated Winter Dome will be a hub of entertainment for the weekend, with daily live piano-accordion performances by Little Miss Squeeze Box. After dark, the venue will feature Euro Nights DJ sets with Charlie and the Music Factory, Betty Bloom and DJ Angie performing on consecutive nights.

Viennese Dancers

Performing arts must-sees include traditional dances and cowbell ringing from Germany and Austria by the Edelweiss Dance Group, plus Viennese waltzes by award-winning dancers every evening. Attendees can also participate in daily European folk dancing lessons with professional ballroom dancers from Dance Power Perth and can catch an opera duo with a live pianist each night along with daily poetry performances.

Snow falling at Elizabeth Quay

With falling snow, roaming stilt walkers, a Ferris wheel, and a carousel, Elizabeth Quay will be turning into a winter wonderland for all ages. Activities for kids on the first day include a Euro-dance party with DJ Jazz, an appearance from the Ritz Carlton mascot Leo the Lion, and Gusto Gelato voucher giveaways. Free marshmallows and sticks will be provided for daily marshmallow toasting, plus food can be purchased from multiple food trucks showcasing European cuisines.

Cozy @ The Quay will run from Friday, July 18 to Sunday, July 20, 2025. More information is available from developmentwa.com

