WAM Song of the Year 2023 nominees revealed
West Australian Music (WAM) have announced the outstanding list of nominees for the 2023 Song of the Year competition presented by Act Belong Commit.
WAM Song of the Year is the state’s premier songwriting competition, with 2023 nominees in the running for a share of over $40,000 in prizes donated by generous prize and studio sponsors. They’ll also join the formidable company of previous winners such as Stella Donnelly, Beni Bjah, Kučka, Little Birdy, Abbe May, The Waifs, Methyl Ethel and South Summit.
In recent weeks a panel of highly experienced music industry judges listened to and evaluated the multitude of entries received, and the shortlist speaks volumes about the talent to be found in WA’s songwriting community, from both emerging and established writers.
Leading the field with three nominations is Jordan Anthony (Hip Hop-New R&B/Pop/Schools 15-18), with two nominations apiece for Siobhan Cotchin (Country/Folk), Daniel Susnjar (Global/Jazz), Joan & The Giants (Outstanding Indigenous/Rock), RATSALAD (Outstanding Regional/Punk-Hardcore), Pot Plant House Party (Heavy Metal/Punk-Hardcore) and Elianie (Pop/Schools 14-Under).
The winners will be unveiled at the 2023 Song of the Year awards event on Tuesday, June 20, to be held once again at Freo.Social.
The live line-up and ticketing details will be announced soon.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
ACT BELONG COMMIT
Presented by Healthway | Studio Sponsor Vision Studios
Head Above Water Sophian
Iconyx Stand Up
Kaya Dal Jones
Shine Go Bananas with Lisa and Minky
Talk to a Mate The M8s
BLUES & ROOTS
Presented by Studios 301 | Studio Sponsor Real2Reel
Fill My Cup Siobhan Cotchin
Forget What I Told You Sgt. Hulka
Receiver Sash Seabourne
Rosy Retrospection Redcliffe
Sorry Yo Yo Sun
COUNTRY
Presented by Country Music Club of Boyup Brook | Studio Sponsor John Butler Studio at Fairbridge
Down to the Wild Stuff Now Bill Lawrie (Sea Swallow)
Girls Like You Olive Mae
On the Run Codee-Lee
Rattlesnakes Steve Gibson
Where the River Meets the Sea Savannah Solomon
ELECTRONIC
Presented by Will Hear | Studio Sponsor Soundbaker Studio
FADE Skyuka
I’m Gonna Give You Everything Kelea
Mind Reader JADE RICH
Siren Call S.P.L
We’ve Got Time Anna O
EXPERIMENTAL
Presented by RTRFM | Studio Sponsor Tunafish Recording Company
A Feeling Apart Daniel Sutherland/The Arborist
Mall Grabbing Dead Tooth Hottie
Novae Matt Tondut
Snake Mermaid Milk
The Ancients Have Passed Away Like Running Water, Never to Return Samarobryn
FOLK
Presented by Ditto Music | Studio Sponsor Shanghai Twang Studios
Don’t Wanna Go Home Sunny Day
Honeymoon Phase King Ibis
Memory Sam McGovern
This Storm Cameron Alexander
When the Curtains Close Siobhan Cotchin
GLOBAL
Presented by Zaccaria Concerts | Studio Sponsor John Butler Studio at Fairbridge
Desert Cry Georgie Aué
Here’s to Life Daniel Susnjar
Jamtown in Mukinbudin FT General Justice Steve Hensby Band
Karabakh Variations Mark Cain
Kurrbili Thalu Warralgurniya
HEAVY/METAL
Presented by X-Press Magazine | Studio Sponsor Sumo Sound Studios
Guns and Grenades RinRin
Relapse The Harvest Trail
SINNER MAGE
Still Bleeds My Heart All this Filth
Worms Pot Plant House Party
HIP HOP/NEW R&B
Presented by Milk Bar | Studio Sponsor Studio 156
Ain’t Nothing but a cloud FT Drea Mariah Hlatywayo
Foolish S.P.L
GOLD Jordan Anthony
Own Worst Enemy Madoc Plane
Yellow ft. Mali Jo$e Drea
JAZZ
Presented by Bandzoogle | Studio Sponsor Crank Recording
Desert Cry Georgie Aué
Junction Kate Pass
One Planet Maximillian Wickham
Search for Echoes Chris Foster Trio
Slippery Slope Daniel Susnjar
OUTSTANDING INDIGENOUS
Presented by Nannup Music Festival | Studio Sponsor Pavement Studios
Beat the Odds Inkabee
Kurrbili Thalu Warralgurniya
Stand Up Iconyx
The Battle Boox Kid
The Weekend Joan & The Giants
OUTSTANDING REGIONAL
Presented by Musible | Studio Sponsor Oracle Sound
Clocks Kris Nelson
Don’t Wanna Go Home Sunny Day
Fade Away RATSALAD
Girls Like You Olive Mae
Heavy Oceanique
POP
Presented by Rosemount Hotel | Studio Sponsor Artisan Music
Higher Jordan Anthony
Hit and Miss Elianie, Calvin Bennett
Somebody, Nobody Have a Good Day
Test Drive Dulcie
Who Are You After Me? Angie Colman
PUNK/HARDCORE
Presented by City of Melville | Studio Sponsor Poons Head Studio
All or Nothing Crosscheck
Cyclones with Microphones Pot Plant House Party
Guns and Grenades RinRin
Punch in the Face RATSALAD
Real World Noah Skape
ROCK
Presented by Sorrento Strategic Music | Studio Sponsor Blondel Recording Studios
Cool Kid Joan & The Giants
What Have You Done? Triangle Fight
Immi Matt Zambon
Town of the Living Dead ELI GREENEYES
Waiting Beach Bleach
SCHOOLS 15-18
Presented by Art Gallery of WA | Studio Sponsor Blueroom Sound
80 Increment
Higher Jordan Anthony
Illusion CENTRE
Mirrors Charli Rose Smith
Sentimental Rio Berryman
SCHOOLS 14 UNDER
Presented by The Quest | Studio Sponsor The Y HQ
In Your Eyes Sofia Gale
Life Skye Colcott
Stop Signs Elianie
What’s Important Aerilyn Jones
When She Leaves Me Luka Babich
WAM Has announced the nominees for Song of Year 2023. The winners will be announced at Freo.Social on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to moshtix.com.au