WAM Song of the Year 2023 nominees revealed

West Australian Music (WAM) have announced the outstanding list of nominees for the 2023 Song of the Year competition presented by Act Belong Commit.

WAM Song of the Year is the state’s premier songwriting competition, with 2023 nominees in the running for a share of over $40,000 in prizes donated by generous prize and studio sponsors. They’ll also join the formidable company of previous winners such as Stella Donnelly, Beni Bjah, Kučka, Little Birdy, Abbe May, The Waifs, Methyl Ethel and South Summit.

In recent weeks a panel of highly experienced music industry judges listened to and evaluated the multitude of entries received, and the shortlist speaks volumes about the talent to be found in WA’s songwriting community, from both emerging and established writers.

Leading the field with three nominations is Jordan Anthony (Hip Hop-New R&B/Pop/Schools 15-18), with two nominations apiece for Siobhan Cotchin (Country/Folk), Daniel Susnjar (Global/Jazz), Joan & The Giants (Outstanding Indigenous/Rock), RATSALAD (Outstanding Regional/Punk-Hardcore), Pot Plant House Party (Heavy Metal/Punk-Hardcore) and Elianie (Pop/Schools 14-Under).

The winners will be unveiled at the 2023 Song of the Year awards event on Tuesday, June 20, to be held once again at Freo.Social.

The live line-up and ticketing details will be announced soon.

Check out the full list of nominees below: