Dolce Blue announce ‘Sweet Melancholy’ album tour dates

Dolce Blue have announced a run of tour dates in support of their upcoming album Sweet Melancholy which comes out on Friday, June 23.

The four-piece will play at The Bird on Friday, June 30; Prince of Wales, Bunbury, on Saturday, July 1; The River, Margaret River on Friday, July 7 and Six Degrees, Albany on Saturday, July 8.

These will be followed by a run of solo shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide before the full band combines again for a show at Mojos Bar, Fremantle, on Sunday, July 30.

Originating from the rich indie rock breeding ground of Kalamunda (The Panics, Snowman), Dolce Blue have been busy working on their next album for some time, with the singles Dream Catcher, Nothing Bad, The Finest, and Valentino giving a small taste of what’s to be expected.

The album was recorded and produced by Michael Strong (Pat Chow, Odlaw) and is coming out on the West Australian Music 2020 and 2022 label of the year Blue Grey Pink.

Sticking to their foundation of all things sweet/Dolce with a hint of melancholia/Blue, the band have released an impressive catalogue with a debut 13-track LP Forever Is Too Long, an EP, selling out their own local shows and playing alongside the likes of Sly Withers, Shag Rock, Noah Dillon, Lucy Peach and Ghost Care, and playing slots at RTRFM’s 45th Anniversary Party and the inaugural Way Way West.

