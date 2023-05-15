Matchbox Twenty announce summer Australian tour with Goo Goo Dolls

Matchbox Twenty will hit Australian stages for the first time in over a decade this summer with a 10-stop tour in February next year. The tour is in support their new album Where The Light Goes, the band’s first new music in 11 years, which is due out on Friday, May 26.

Matchbox Twenty kick off their Australian tour at Perth’s RAC Arena on Tuesday, February 13 before heading to Adelaide, Melbourne, the Yarra Valley, Wollongong, Sydney, Canberra, Newcastle, the Gold Coast and Brisbane. Fellow nineties hitmakers Goo Goo Dolls will support them for all dates on the tour.

Fans are told they can expect to hear Matchbox Twenty’s crowd-pleasing hits from across their impressive back catalogue – including 3AM, Push, Bent and How Far We’ve Come – alongside a smattering of brand new material.

“You’d think that it would feel surreal being back on-stage fronting Matchbox Twenty after going solo, but it feels very comfortable to be honest,” lead singer Rob Thomas said. “It always feels comfortable if you dance with the date that you came with, and Matchbox Twenty is the date that I came with.”

“Performing on stage with your mates that you’ve been in a band with for decades is such a privilege and it’s something we never take for granted, especially these days. Our Australian tour follows a massive 50-plus date U.S. tour for Matchbox Twenty, so we’ll definitely be match-fit and ready to rock your socks off as well. It’s been way too long since I’ve seen all your Aussie faces. Already looking forward to February!”

Matchbox Twenty have sold over 40 million records and have clocked up billions of streams worldwide, led by their their chart-topping, Diamond-certified debut album Yourself Or Someone Like You from 1996.

In April this year, Matchbox Twenty dropped their first new music in over a decade: Wild Dogs (Running In A Slow Dream), the lead single from their upcoming fifth record Where The Light Goes. Produced by Gregg Wattenberg alongside band members Paul Doucette and Kyle Cook, Matchbox Twenty’s forthcoming album finds the band excited, energised and benefitting from the individual musicians’ respective solo journeys.

“When we take hiatuses from each other to go work on other things, we are legitimately glad to see each other when we get back together and also bring what we’ve learnt back to the band,” Rob Thomas said referencing Matchbox Twenty’s forthcoming release. “We’re really happy with this record and how it’s come out.”

Multi-Platinum, hit-making Goo Goo Dolls have sold 15 million records worldwide and hold the record for Most Top 10 singles (16). Their best-known track Iris held the Billboard Hot 100’s top spot for a staggering 18 weeks.

Matchbox Twenty play RAC Arena on Tuesday, February 13, 2023. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, May 23 from www.tegvanegmond.com

