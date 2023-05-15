Napalm Death kick off their ‘Campaign for Musical Destruction’ in Perth

One of the most influential and legendary acts in the history of heavy metal, and ‘fathers of grindcore’ Napalm Death are coming to Perth.

Their Campaign for Musical Destruction Australia and New Zealand tour kicks off at Perth’s Magnet House on Tuesday, September 5.

Napalm Death were formed in the village of Meriden near Coventry, in the United Kingdom, in 1981, and released their first album Scum in 1987. Over 40 years, seventeen albums and multiple line-up changes, Napalm Death are showing no signs of slowing down. As stated in their own words: “silence sucks, noise is always the answer,” as they continue to create music that confronts, confounds and eviscerates in equal measure.

Joining them for the tour will be Singapore’s vitriolic extreme noise terrorists Wormrot. Released in 2022, their latest album Hiss has been heralded as one of the best modern grind albums, while their performances are known for being intense, spectacular and furious.

Napalm Death play Magnet House on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to oztix.com.au

