PICA to celebrate new generation of artists with Hatched: National Graduate Show

PICA is set to celebrate a new generation of artistic voices in its flagship annual exhibition Hatched: National Graduate Show, running at the Northbridge venue from Friday, May 12 to Sunday, July 23.

Now in its 32nd year, Hatched showcases work from the most exciting emerging artists from across the nation – 26 graduates from 21 art schools have been named as participants in PICA’s most eagerly anticipated annual celebration of emerging artists.

Opening this Friday night, PICA will take over Perth’s Cultural Centre with the Hatched Opening Night Party, their largest celebration in many years. The public event will feature live music from Smol Fish and Gia Como, a DJ set from Rok Riley, food trucks, a live broadcast from RTRFM and merch by local designer Hannah Coakley.

Hatched has presented some of Australia’s most celebrated contemporary artists of today, with alumni including Shaun Gladwell, Julie Gough and Ramesh Nithiyendran.

“Over the past three decades, Hatched has played a major role in defining Australia’s emerging art scene” says Hannah Mathews, PICA’s Director/CEO. “Artists from Hatched have gone on to national and international success; their practices expanding far beyond the ideas and concepts they once presented in PICA’s galleries.”

“In 2023, we’re pleased to see Hatched reflect the diversity of Australia, making space for artists across a range of generations, cultures and backgrounds. PICA’s visitors are diverse and it’s important that this representation is reflected in our cultural institutions.”

The Hatched: National Graduate Show runs at PICA from Friday, May 12 to Sunday, July 23, 2023. The Hatched Opening Night Party takes place at the Cultural Centre this Friday, May 12. For more info, head to pica.org.au

