WAM brings regional talent to Perth for WA Music Week

WAM has announced the lineup for this year’s Regional Showcase for WA Music Week, set to hit Mojos Bar on Friday, August 14. The show is set to welcome some of WA’s most exciting regional acts to Fremantle for one night only, celebrating a wide range of talent hailing from Western Australia’s regional areas.

A part of WA Music Week, the Regional Showcase gives regional artists the opportunity to connect with and showcase their music to new audiences.

This year’s lineup features four artists over a variety of genres.

Country artist Amberley Maryellen will bring her honest and vulnerable songwriting, which earned her the Emerging Artist of the Year Award at the 2026 WA Country Music Awards.

Brazilian-born Esperance musician Zai Pereira will keep the energy up with a mix of Brazilian funk, Forró, Axé music, and reggae styles, performed with lyrics in both English and Portugese.

Out of Margaret River, Brightsider will bring their brand of fun, funk, slinky bass lines and soulful vocals to the lineup, while Paige Valentine will draw crowds in with ethereal indie-pop-folk songwriting, conveying her style of ‘rural romanticism’.

WAM’s Regional Showcase hits Mojos Bar on Friday, August 14, 2026. Limited tickets are on sale now from moshtix.com.au

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