Bryan Adams rolls into Perth on Australian arena tour

Canadian rock icon Bryan Adams has announced he will be bringing his Roll With The Punches world tour to Australia and New Zealand next year, with a Perth show set to hit RAC Arena on Tuesday, February 23. Joining Adams as a special guest on the tour is Australian pop-rock star Natalie Imbruglia.

Returning in support of his 16th studio album, Roll With The Punches, Adams’ latest live production follows his 2025 visit to Australia, which saw sold-out crowds in one of his biggest tours to date. For his new tour, Adams is set to perform a mix of classics as well as songs off the new album.

Across his over 40-year career, Adams has picked up many accolades, most notably a GRAMMY for Best Rock Performance, three Academy Award nominations, five Golden Globe nominations, multiple American Music Awards and Junos and the Companion of the Order of Canada, as well as a string of number one hits in more than 40 countries.

Joining Bryan Adams as special guest on the tour is Australian icon Natalie Imbruglia. With eight ARIA Awards, two Brit Awards, a Billboard Music Award and three GRAMMY nominations, Imbruglia stands as one of Australia’s most decorated and enduring musical exports.

Her landmark 1997 debut, Left of the Middle, sold seven million copies worldwide and delivered the timeless hit Torn, the most-played song on Australian radio since 1990 and a number one airplay smash around the globe. Five critically acclaimed albums followed, including 2021’s Firebird, which reached #10 on the UK charts. Imbruglia is set to usher in a new era with her forthcoming studio album, Algorithm, set for release on Friday, September 4.

Bryan Adams and Natalie Imbruglia hit RAC Arena on Tuesday, February 23, 2027. Tickets are on sale Monday, July 20, 2026 from frontiertouring.com

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