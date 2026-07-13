Actor Sam Neill dies aged 78

Actor Sam Neill has died in Sydney aged 78.

The Northern Ireland-born, New Zealand-raised actor leaves behind a remarkable career spanning more than five decades, with memorable performances across some of cinema’s biggest productions.

Neill was best known for his roles in major films including Jurassic Park, where he played the level-headed Dr Alan Grant, The Hunt for Red October, Event Horizon and The Dish, while also earning acclaim for his work across television and independent cinema.

His family announced the news in a statement shared via his social media channels, describing his passing as “sudden and unexpected”.

“It is with great sadness that the whānau [family] of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July 2026 in Sydney, Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that characterised his whole life.”

“The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care.”

“More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss.”

Across his career, Neill demonstrated remarkable versatility, moving between blockbuster films, science fiction, horror, comedy and drama. His performances ranged from the sci-fi thriller Event Horizon (1997) to Taika Waititi’s comedy-drama Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016), as well as television roles in series including Peaky Blinders and The Twelve.

Beyond acting, Neill was also a passionate winemaker, animal welfare advocate and author. In 2023, he released his memoir Did I Ever Tell You This?, reflecting on his extraordinary life and career.

RIP Sam Neill (1947–2026)

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