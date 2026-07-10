Margaret River region festival Pair’d uncorks 2026 music lineup

The Margaret River region’s annual wine and food festival, Pair’d, has announced the headline music acts taking to stages this year as part of its 2026 program.

Showcasing the Margaret River Region, Pair’d is Western Australia’s leading wine and food festival, bringing together over 40 culinary, musical, and cultural experiences from Thursday, November 19, to Sunday, November 22.

This year, artists include the pioneers of Vienna Sound, Kruder & Dorfmeister, for their first Australian performance in a decade for their only Australian gig at two exclusive sunset sets at pop-up venue Pair’d Beach Club on Meelup Beach.Also hitting the decks at Pair’d Beach Club is Mendy Indigo, a breakout star of Thailand’s techno scene, who has carved her path from Bangkok’s underground to sharing stages with the likes of Sven Väth, Amelie Lens, Marco Carola and more.

She’s shared the stage with artists such as Sven Väth, Amelie Lens, Marco Carola, Pan-Pot, and Jamie Jones. As Mixmag put it, she has “evolved into one of the most celebrated and sought-after figures in Asia’s techno scene.”

Sydney-based electro-pop artist Boo Seeka is also set to perform as Pair’d’s New Wave Gathering takes over Chow’s Table south of Yallingup. The Australian alternative electronic project, led by Ben “Boo” Gumbleton, will arrive with new material from their upcoming fourth album, Cigarettes on Sundown, which is out on Friday, October 23.

Also performing is The Preatures’ frontwoman Isabella Manfredi at The Grand Tasting (Howard Park Wines). The pop-rock act’s second studio album, Girlhood, released in August 2017 received an ARIA Award nomination for Best Rock Album.

Having released her debut album, Kanana, last year, Bumpy, the lead singer of Melbourne band Squid Nebula, will perform at Nature’s Table in the Tanah Marah forest and inside Ngilgi Cave, where she will be joined by Busselton-born Wadandi custodian Josh Whiteland on didgeridoo.

Now in its third year, Pair’d Margaret River Region has been awarded silver in the Festival category at the 16th edition of the Eventex Awards, recognised alongside just four other festivals globally and as the only Australian festival awarded in the category.

Pair’d Festival Director Hannah Pike said, “The 2026 programme is about the art of the blend, from museum pours and fire feasts to musicians in caves and sunset sessions by the ocean; we’ve curated a collection of experiences that simply couldn’t happen anywhere else in the world.”

Pair’d Festival runs across the Margaret River Region from Thursday, November 19, to Sunday, November 22, 2026, Tickets to all events are on sale now from pairdmargaretriver.com

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