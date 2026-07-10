Dizzee Rascal unleashes We Want Bass tour on Perth HPC

Grime rapper and hip-hop pioneer Dizzee Rascal has announced the dates for his We Want Bass tour of Australia and New Zealand, with the first show landing at Perth HPC on Thursday, November 26.

Ahead of his new album We Want Bass releasing Friday, September 4, the world tour will showcase his new music such as recent club tracks All Night and C U Dance.

The East London-based MC will be joined by UK hip-hop acts Example and Arrdee, with local DJ Swaglord Savannah bridging the gap between international UK rap and the local electronic music scene.

The Perth performance marks the beginning of a multi-city run where Dizzee Rascal is set to get audiences bouncing along to his grime-defining classics and festival-shaking anthems like Bonkers, Dance Wiv Me, Holiday and Fix Up, Look Sharp.

Dizzee Rascal plays at Perth HPC on Thursday, November 26, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from ticketmaster.com.au

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