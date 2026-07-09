Old Mervs unleash new single, announce sophomore album, Carparks

Kojonup-born indie-rock duo Old Mervs have announced their sophomore album, Carparks, will be released Friday, October 2. Coinciding with the announcement, the duo have shared a new track, She Said, the Britpop-inspired third single from the upcoming record and the follow-up to fan favourites Tether and Heavy in the Morning.

Released alongside She Said is the official video, shot on film by Perth-based videographer Andrew Briggs, who also directed and produced the clip across the backdrop of coastal towns Indijup and Yallingup in WA’s South West.

“You could argue it’s a bit like She’s Electric,” said guitarist and vocalist David House. “Oasis kind of has a similar sort of feel.”

Just over a year from the release of their Top 5 ARIA debut album, the new record follows a string of major successes for the band, with major festival slots and international headline tours throughout 2025 and early 2026.

Reuniting with producer Chris Collins, the arc for Carparks was built around one guiding idea. “We just wanted it to sound like a band,” said House. Songs were tracked without a click where possible, and performances kept close to the room in order to facilitate an authentic and organic sound.

Old Mervs are set to hit the road again for another massive run of headline shows and festival appearances across the UK and US in the back half of 2026. From there, the duo will bring their live show back to the Southern Hemisphere, taking on Rolling Sets Festival (Tweed Heads & Newcastle), Handpicked Festival (Langhorne Creek), Le Currents Festival in New Zealand and the freshly announced NYE On The HILL (South Gippsland).

Old Mervs have announced their sophomore album, Carparks, will be released Friday, October 2, 2026. Pre-order the album at oldmervs.lnk.to

Prev x