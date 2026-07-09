Rowena Wise brings national album tour to Fremantle

Rowena Wise is celebrating the release of her sophomore album Bad Things Feel Good* with a national tour, hitting Mojos Bar with a solo show on Friday, November 20.

The album, which will be released Friday, August 7, was written over two years of near-constant touring and recorded live in studio, and Wise is set to showcase songs from the record as well as tracks from throughout her earlier career at the album launch.

Since debuting in 2018, the Melbourne-based songwriter has amassed over 10 million streams online, and her 2024 debut album, Senseless Acts of Beauty, was shortlisted for the Australian Music Prize. She has earned airplay across triple j, Double j and Unearthed and toured extensively across Australia, the UK, Europe, the USA and Canada. Wise also has an impressive history of support slots for artists such as Holy Holy, Ball Park Music, Bernard Fanning and Paul Dempsey.

Rowena Wise hits Mojos Bar on Friday, November 20, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from moshtix.com.au

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