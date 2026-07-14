Kayps set to bring new album to life on Australian tour

Walmatjarri/Bunuba rapper Kayps is celebrating the release of his new album BUNUBA BABY with The BUNUBA BABY Tour, hitting Rosemount Hotel on Friday, September 11.

The Perth-based artist is on track to release the album on Friday, August 14, which was announced following the release of the lead single, 765.

“I am unbelievably excited to bring this project on tour,” said Kayps of his new tour. “It’s such a great opportunity to tell my stories that come from my family, who live in a town that the majority of people have never heard of. It’s an opportunity for me to connect with people on a more personal level where I haven’t been able to previously.”

Having been featured on lineups at WAMFEST, SXSW Sydney and Austin, and BIGSOUND, Kayps was the winner of the triple j Indigenous Initiative in 2021 and was nominated as a Top 5 finalist in the Triple J Unearthed High competition in both 2021 and 2022.

Kayps’ BUNUBA BABY Tour hits Rosemount Hotel on Friday, September 11, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from oztix.com.au

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