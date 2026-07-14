The Cribs set to rock in Australia

Beloved UK indie‑rock sibling trio The Cribs return to Australia this year for their first national tour since 2018, celebrating the release of their new album, Selling A Vibe. The band will visit Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane before capping it off in Perth with a show at Rosemount Hotel on Thursday, October 8.

After more than two decades and nine albums, Selling A Vibe is a record rooted in family and resilience. The album sees The Cribs embracing modern pop recording techniques while staying true to the raw, hook‑driven approaches that established them in the UK rock scene.

The album arrives after a turbulent period that saw the brothers separated across New York, Portland and Wakefield during the pandemic, unable to tour their 2020 record Night Network. Now, The Cribs bring renewed fire back to Australia and are set to perform songs from Selling A Vibe alongside fan favourites from across their catalogue.

The Cribs hit Rosemount Hotel on Thursday, October 8, 2026. Tickets are on sale from Friday, July 17 from daltours.cc

Prev x Next →