The Shawshank Redemption breaks onto Australian stages

The Shawshank Redemption, a stage adaptation of the film based on Stephen King’s classic novella, is coming to Australia early next year and will hit Regal Theatre from Friday, March 12.

Adapted for the stage by Owen O’Neill and Dave Johns and directed by David Esbjornson (Driving Miss Daisy), this acclaimed production captures the humanity that has made The Shawshank Redemption one of the world’s most enduring stories.

Wrongly convicted of the brutal murders of his wife and her lover, Andy Dufresne is sentenced to life imprisonment in the notorious Shawshank prison. As he navigates the realities of incarceration, he forms an unlikely friendship with fellow inmate Red, discovering that even in the darkest of places, hope can endure.

“The Shawshank Redemption has captivated audiences around the world because it speaks to something universal, the enduring power of hope. We’re honoured to bring this extraordinary story to Australian stages and share an unforgettable theatrical experience with audiences across the country,” said producer Craig Donnell. “Great theatre doesn’t just entertain; it stays with you long after you’ve left the auditorium. The Shawshank Redemption is one of those rare stories that continues to resonate across generations, a story of hope, courage and perseverance, and I can’t think of a more important story to share with audiences today.”

Direct from its acclaimed UK tour, The Shawshank Redemption will play in Sydney and Melbourne before heading to Perth and Adelaide, with seasons in other cities still to be revealed.

The Shawshank Redemption plays at the Regal Theatre from Friday, March 12, 2027. Join the waitlist now at shawshanklive.com.au

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