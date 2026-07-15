NewFarm, New Country returns to the Great Southern for a weekend of music, camping and community

Music and camping festival, NewFarm, New Country, is returning to Western Australia’s Great Southern this year.

Following its successful debut in October last year, the event returns for a lively weekend of music, camping, and community at NewFarm Campground between Denmark and Walpole from Friday, November 6, to Sunday, November 8.

The first artist announcement showcases an outstanding mix of local, regional, and interstate talent, reflecting the festival’s commitment to celebrating Australia’s diverse independent music scene.

Leading the lineup are Great Southern favourites, The Red Tails, featuring Albany country music artist Tammy London, Simon London (Simon London & The Spirits), and Vikki Thorn (The Waifs, ThornBird). They are joined by acclaimed acts including Kangaroos With Machine Guns; Melbourne alt-country rock outfit Elly McK & The Unbelievers; Adele Oliver (Broome), Misty Harlowe (Snowy River, Victoria), Ange Boxall (Swansea, Tasmania), Savanah Solomon (WA Wheatbelt), Charlie Mgee (Denmark), Tanya Ransom (Margaret River), The Gray Brothers (Broome), Polly Medlen Band (South West WA), The Polite Society (Perth), and the return of 2025 crowd favourites The Wilds.

Festivalgoers can also look forward to a special twilight performance from Perth singer-songwriter Rachael Dease, the entertaining Friday night Kwiz with house band Stack of Bibles, and classic country vinyl sets from DJ Joe West. Completing the lineup are Denmark trio The Jig Is Up, Albany songwriter Annie Johnson, Cowaramup artist Olive Mae, Perth six-piece The Stumblers, and South West storyteller Pete Godden.

Proudly regional at its core, NewFarm, New Country is building a long-term cultural event for the Great Southern. Beyond showcasing outstanding established and emerging artists, the festival supports local businesses through partnerships with regional suppliers across staging, production, catering, accommodation, and logistics, delivering valuable economic benefits to the region.

Set across three days, the festival celebrates the best of alt-country, folk, and roots music against the backdrop of pristine bushland. Surrounded by some of the state’s most stunning natural attractions, including Greens Pool and the Valley of the Giants, the festival offers an immersive experience where music and nature come together.

NewFarm, New Country returns to NewFarm Campground from Friday, November 6, to Sunday, November 8, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from humanitix.com

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