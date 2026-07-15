Spirits are high as Perth Gin Festival returns for sixth year

The Perth Gin Festival returns for its sixth year in 2026, taking over the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre from Friday, August 28, to Sunday, August 30.

Featuring forty craft distillers from around Australia, the popular annual event is set to attract spirit lovers from all over the state who can look forward to unlimited gin samples (with sensible distribution), a tasting glass, tonic, soda water, and a cool tote bag. There will also be the opportunity to chat and taste with a variety of distillers, who will explain the stories and the method behind their craft.

This year, a range of distillers will be bringing not only their gin but also a range of other spirits, including whisky, rum, vodka and liqueurs. The bottles will be available for sale to take home.

The event also features two specialty masterclasses from Adelaide’s distiller Heaps Good and Victoria’s Heathcote Gin, while the Long Rays mixers stand will give audiences a demonstration of how to best use tonic in their drinks.

For an extra taste experience, there are three boutique food companies offering samples and take-home products: Latelier Gourmet Foods, Piesseful Bees Honey and The Black Garlic Co.

For additional fun and gift-giving, participants can also visit Boozeycandlez, a company that produces a variety of candles using gin as a flavour.

Perth Gin Festival returns to the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre from Friday, August 28, to Sunday, August 30, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from ginevents.com.au

Prev x Next →