Subiaco comes alive with Winter Jazz Trail

Perth International Jazz Festival is partnering up with See Subiaco to present the inaugural Subiaco Winter Jazz Trail, popping up at venues and public spaces throughout Subiaco.

Running across Saturday, August 15, and Sunday, August 16, the trail will feature 12 free performances, inviting audiences to discover world-class jazz while exploring one of Perth’s most loved precincts.

The festival kicks off on Saturday morning with a performance from Nahler & Bates Duet at the Subiaco Farmers Market, with Al’s Pals hitting Sava Art Gallery and The 950 Marching Band lighting up Subi Square throughout the afternoon. In the evening, the Sofie Kerr Duo bring their distinct brand of Latin swing to Bar Amelie, Stepping Stones Organ Duo perform at St Andrews Church, and Harry Mitchell and Allira Wilson play The Embassy before Kristian Borring Trio round out the night at Quello Bar.

On the Sunday, Victoria Newton Trio bring a Brazilian flavour to The Postal Walk, Junkadelic bring their explosive New Orleans-inspired funk to Subi Square, Louis Rebeiro Trio perform at Subiaco Hotel and Lachlan Glover presents a selection of jazz standards at Mossenson Galleries before Hanna Kin Trio send the weekend out on a high at FOUND Subiaco.

“The Subiaco Winter Jazz Trail is about creating moments of discovery. Whether you’re a dedicated jazz lover or simply enjoying a weekend in Subiaco, you’ll be able to stumble upon incredible live performances in unexpected places while supporting local businesses and experiencing everything the precinct has to offer,” said Festival Director Dr Mace Francis.

The weekend of free live music allows the audience to celebrate local artists, vibrant businesses, and community connection, as well as showcasing the range of Western Australia’s thriving jazz scene.

The Subiaco Winter Jazz Trail heads to Subiaco from Saturday, August 15, to Sunday, August 16, 2026. For more info, go to perthjazzfest.com

Prev x Next →