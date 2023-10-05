WAHonk Fest returns for free weekend of “colour, music, and wild shenanigans”

Returning after four years, WAHonk Fest is back for a free weekend of street busking, “colour, music, and wild shenanigans” from Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8.

Over three days, WAHonk Fest will celebrate its energetic, irreverent, and DIY approach to instrumentation across Leederville, East Perth, Northbridge, and Fremantle.

WAHonk Fest comes courtesy of Junkadelic Brass Band, City of Perth, Leederville Connect, City of Vincent, City of Fremantle, Perth City Farm, Picabar, Clancy’s Fish Pub and Brain Salad – and features street bands from right across Australia.

WAHonk Fest runs from Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8, 2023. For more info head to WAHonk Fest’s Facebook page.

