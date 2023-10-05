Mogwai tease Perth date on national headline tour

Scottish post-rock legends Mogwai are heading to Perth next year.

Earlier this week, Tent Pole music festival revealed Mogwai would perform alongside Dinosaur Jr., Calexico and more in Geelong on Saturday, February 17.

The Glaswegian band have now confirmed that won’t be their only live show down under, announcing headline shows in Brisbane, Hobart, Adelaide and Sydney in February 2024, with the promise of Perth and Melbourne dates to come.

Mogwai’s last visit to Western Australia was over five years ago for Perth Festival 2018.

The band – made up of founding members Stuart Braithwate, Dominic Aitchison and Martin Bulloch, along with Barry Burns, who joined in 1998 – will arrive with new material from their tenth studio album, As the Love Continues.

Mogwai have announced an Australian tour, with details of a Perth show yet to be released. Follow X-Press on Facebook and sign up to our newsletter for updates.

Prev x Next »