Canadian pop punks Simple Plan announce Aussie tour

Canadian rockers Simple Plan are returning to Australia for a national tour next year. The tour kicks off at Metro City in Perth on Sunday, April 7, before heading east for shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

On their first trip down under in five years, Simple Plan will be joined by special guests and fellow pop punk favourites Boys Like Girls and We The Kings.

“We’re so happy to announce that we’re finally coming back to Australia in April 2024!” said Simple Plan upon revealing the news. “The last time we played down under was way back in 2019 for the Good Things festival so it’s been way too long and we are way overdue for a visit in one of our absolute favourite places in the world.”

“We love this country and our Aussie fans so much and we couldn’t be more excited to have the chance to perform in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. We’re playing some amazing venues and we know these shows are gonna be heaps of fun!”

“We’re also really thrilled to bring some incredible bands and artists with us. Joining the tour are the super talented Boys Like Girls and our great friends We The Kings! This tour line-up is stacked and we know these shows will be unforgettable. We hope to see you there!”

Formed in Montreal in 1999, Simple Plan have sold over 10 million albums worldwide and taken home multiple awards throughout their 20+ years in existence. The band arrives with new material from last year’s self-released album Harder Than It Looks, as well all the smash singles from their discography, including I’m Just a Kid, Welcome to My Life and more.

Since forming as teenagers in 2004, Boys Like Girls have accrued half a billion Spotify streams alongside multiple platinum and gold-certified releases. Following a hiatus and eventual return in 2016, Boys Like Girls are set to release their first new album in over a decade, Sunday at Foxwoods, in 2023 before returning down under next year.

Florida’s We The Kings came to international attention in 2007 with their self-titled debut album, spawning the popular single Check Yes Juliet.

Simple Plan will donate $1 from each ticket sold on this tour to the Simple Plan Foundation. Established in 2005, the Simple Plan Foundation focuses on helping young people in need and showcasing the power of music as a tool to find purpose and direction in life. Since its inception, the Simple Plan Foundation has donated over $2 million to various charitable causes in Canada and won distinguished awards for its philanthropic work.

Simple Plan play Metro City in Perth on Sunday, April 7, 2024. Tickets are on sale Friday, October 13 from destroyalllines.com

