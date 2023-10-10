Swedish singer-songwriter José González will return to Australia next year, celebrating the 20th anniversary of his landmark 2003 album, Veneer. The tour kicks off at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Wednesday, March 6, before heading east for shows in Adelaide, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Despite its minimalist production – featuring only vocals and the plucking of an acoustic guitar’s nylon strings – Veneer sold over 1 million copies worldwide.

Renowned for his distinctive fusion of folk melodies and introspective storytelling, José González’ musical journey spans three solo albums in 18 years.

José González plays Astor Theatre on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, October 11 from handsometours.com

Prev x Next »