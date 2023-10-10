Holy Holy announce national headline tour with Tasman Keith

ARIA Double Platinum group Holy Holy (AKA Timothy Carroll and Oscar Dawson) have announced a massive national headline tour in April next year. They will be supported by Aussie rapper Tasman Keith for all dates.

After kicking off the extensive leg in Adelaide, Holy Holy will perform at Astor Theatre on Saturday, April 6, before making their way through all other major cities including Sydney and Brisbane as well as hitting regional towns Launceston, Kingscliff and Torquay.

The tour comes off the back of Holy Holy’s highly-anticipated new album Cellophane which soared to #4 on the ARIA album chart, making it their third top 10 album.

“We’re looking forward to building a wild and expansive set for this tour, playing some of the brand new works off Cellophane with special guests and digging into the back catalogue to find some gems to get lost in again,” said Timothy Carroll. “We’re in some beautiful rooms, and to have the time and space to stretch out and go places musically will be special for us and our fans.”

“We’ve got the triple threat Tasman Keith along for the ride, and he’s incredible – so it’s shaping up to be a memorable tour. Wear something special, and we’ll make a night of it. When music is at its best, it’s a holy thing.”

To celebrate the tour announce, Holy Holy have teamed up with Tasman Keith and to release a live video of This Time, their brand new single off the record, which was shot at Oscar Dawson’s studio in Rye in Victoria. Check it out below.

Holy Holy play Astor Theatre on Saturday, April 6, 2024.Tickets are on sale Friday, October 13 from holyholymusic.com

