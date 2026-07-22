WA Screen Culture Awards 2026 winners revealed

The winners of the WA Screen Culture Awards 2026 have been revealed, paying special tribute to the remarkable talents and accomplishments shaping the captivating world of screen culture in Western Australia.

Held at Luna Cinemas Leederville on Thursday, July 16, and hosted by enigmatic WA performance artist and producer Rose Kingdom-Barron, the WASCAs have once again highlighted the amazing achievements of the local industry over the past year.

“It’s been a phenomenal year for WA filmmaking and screen artists across the board—no question,” said Revelation Perth International Film Festival and WASCA Director, Richard Sowada. “Working through the diversity and strength for the judges was a real challenge, but the results speak for themselves and congratulations to all. All the nominees presented us with very special works that explore so much territory. It’s very inspiring.”

Leading the charge with five awards was Trading Cards, a dark fantasy animated short film about the weight of living with obsessive-compulsive disorder. Directed by Radheya Jang and narrated by Jay Jay Jegathesan, Trading Cards took home gongs for Innovation in Short Film, Innovation in Animation, Outstanding Achievement in Performance, Outstanding Achievement in Writing and Outstanding Achievement in Original Music.

Meanwhile, the confronting drama series, Invisible Boys—exploring challenges faced by a group of gay teens in the remote coastal town of Geraldton—won awards for Innovation in Television and Outstanding Achievement in Sound & Sound Design.

POINTE: Dancing on a Knife’s Edge —a captivating and moving documentary about Australian dancer Floeur Alder—won Innovation in Documentary/Non-Fiction (tying with My Soul Is In A Hurry) and Outstanding Achievement in Editing.

Indie punk thriller Skeleton Girls: A Kidnapped Society was another dual-award winner for Innovation in Narrative Film under $1m budget and Outstanding Achievement in Production Design.

Check out the full list of winners below:

INNOVATION AWARDS

Narrative Feature Film Over $1m Budget

Presented by Limitless Studios

Birthright

Narrative Feature Film Under $1m Budget

Presented by Perth Film Studios

Skeleton Girls: A Kidnapped Society

Documentary/Non-Fiction

Presented by Professional Film Crew of WA

DUAL WINNERS

My Soul Is In A Hurry

POINTE: Dancing on a Knife’s Edge

Television

Presented by Nine Perth

Invisible Boys

Short Film

Presented by ECU: School of Arts & Humanities

Trading Cards

Student Film

Presented by SAE

The Couch

Alternate Content

Presented by PAV

The Great Kimberley Wilderness

Game Design

Presented by REALMZ

I Eat Paintings When Guards Aren’t Looking

Animation

Presented by Creative Tech Village

Trading Cards

Music Video

Presented by Sorrento Strategic Accounting

La Echolalia

Commercial Content

Presented by Campaign Brief

Horizon Power | Together

Web Series or Online Content

Presented by Murdoch University

The Westerbergs

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

Performance Under 18

Presented by Ali Roberts Studio

e-Mum; Aalia Afshar

Performance

Presented by PAC Screen Workshops

Trading Cards; Jay Jay Jegathesan

Writing

Presented by Planet Books

Trading Cards; Radheya Jang

Sound & Sound Design

Presented by The Hen House

Invisible Boys; Xoe Baird, Ric Curtin

Original Music

Presented by Soundbyte

Trading Cards; Nicholas Gardiner

Editing

Presented by Sandbox

POINTE: Dancing on a Knife’s Edge; Nicholas Dunlop

Cinematography or Visualisation

Presented by Camera Electronic

Mango Seed 《芒果芯》; Alex Gibbs

Production Design

Presented by WAAPA: Production & Design

Skeleton Girls: A Kidnapped Society

Directing

Presented by AFTRS

Blunt

The 2026 WASCAs also recognised two outstanding industry leaders with prestigious Special Industry Awards: the Independent Spirit Award, presented by Umbrella Entertainment, went to David Vincent Smith, and the Contribution to the Industry Award, presented by Lingo Pictures and ITV Studios, went to Shane McNeil.

Smith was initially driven by creative writing before successfully transitioning his storytelling passion to cinema, earning recognition as a compelling voice in Australian filmmaking. McNeil worked in the South Australian screen sector for over three decades in script development and program management capacities.

As in previous years, each winner—selected by an esteemed panel of industry experts—was presented with a beautifully crafted trophy made from responsibly sourced WA Blackbutt. Designed by filmmaker and screen industry advocate Ryan Hodgson, in collaboration with Geographik, Squarepeg Home, and Artcom Fabrication, these handmade timber trophies symbolise the fusion of artistry and sustainability. The WASCAs are proudly presented and produced by the Revelation Perth International Film Festival in collaboration with the WA screen industry.

The winners of the WA Screen Culture Awards 2026 have been announced. For more info, visit revelationfilmfest.org

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