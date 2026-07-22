WA Screen Culture Awards 2026 winners revealed
The winners of the WA Screen Culture Awards 2026 have been revealed, paying special tribute to the remarkable talents and accomplishments shaping the captivating world of screen culture in Western Australia.
Held at Luna Cinemas Leederville on Thursday, July 16, and hosted by enigmatic WA performance artist and producer Rose Kingdom-Barron, the WASCAs have once again highlighted the amazing achievements of the local industry over the past year.
“It’s been a phenomenal year for WA filmmaking and screen artists across the board—no question,” said Revelation Perth International Film Festival and WASCA Director, Richard Sowada. “Working through the diversity and strength for the judges was a real challenge, but the results speak for themselves and congratulations to all. All the nominees presented us with very special works that explore so much territory. It’s very inspiring.”
Leading the charge with five awards was Trading Cards, a dark fantasy animated short film about the weight of living with obsessive-compulsive disorder. Directed by Radheya Jang and narrated by Jay Jay Jegathesan, Trading Cards took home gongs for Innovation in Short Film, Innovation in Animation, Outstanding Achievement in Performance, Outstanding Achievement in Writing and Outstanding Achievement in Original Music.
Meanwhile, the confronting drama series, Invisible Boys—exploring challenges faced by a group of gay teens in the remote coastal town of Geraldton—won awards for Innovation in Television and Outstanding Achievement in Sound & Sound Design.
POINTE: Dancing on a Knife’s Edge —a captivating and moving documentary about Australian dancer Floeur Alder—won Innovation in Documentary/Non-Fiction (tying with My Soul Is In A Hurry) and Outstanding Achievement in Editing.
Indie punk thriller Skeleton Girls: A Kidnapped Society was another dual-award winner for Innovation in Narrative Film under $1m budget and Outstanding Achievement in Production Design.
Check out the full list of winners below:
INNOVATION AWARDS
Narrative Feature Film Over $1m Budget
Presented by Limitless Studios
Birthright
Narrative Feature Film Under $1m Budget
Presented by Perth Film Studios
Skeleton Girls: A Kidnapped Society
Documentary/Non-Fiction
Presented by Professional Film Crew of WA
DUAL WINNERS
My Soul Is In A Hurry
POINTE: Dancing on a Knife’s Edge
Television
Presented by Nine Perth
Invisible Boys
Short Film
Presented by ECU: School of Arts & Humanities
Trading Cards
Student Film
Presented by SAE
The Couch
Alternate Content
Presented by PAV
The Great Kimberley Wilderness
Game Design
Presented by REALMZ
I Eat Paintings When Guards Aren’t Looking
Animation
Presented by Creative Tech Village
Trading Cards
Music Video
Presented by Sorrento Strategic Accounting
La Echolalia
Commercial Content
Presented by Campaign Brief
Horizon Power | Together
Web Series or Online Content
Presented by Murdoch University
The Westerbergs
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS
Performance Under 18
Presented by Ali Roberts Studio
e-Mum; Aalia Afshar
Performance
Presented by PAC Screen Workshops
Trading Cards; Jay Jay Jegathesan
Writing
Presented by Planet Books
Trading Cards; Radheya Jang
Sound & Sound Design
Presented by The Hen House
Invisible Boys; Xoe Baird, Ric Curtin
Original Music
Presented by Soundbyte
Trading Cards; Nicholas Gardiner
Editing
Presented by Sandbox
POINTE: Dancing on a Knife’s Edge; Nicholas Dunlop
Cinematography or Visualisation
Presented by Camera Electronic
Mango Seed 《芒果芯》; Alex Gibbs
Production Design
Presented by WAAPA: Production & Design
Skeleton Girls: A Kidnapped Society
Directing
Presented by AFTRS
Blunt
The 2026 WASCAs also recognised two outstanding industry leaders with prestigious Special Industry Awards: the Independent Spirit Award, presented by Umbrella Entertainment, went to David Vincent Smith, and the Contribution to the Industry Award, presented by Lingo Pictures and ITV Studios, went to Shane McNeil.
Smith was initially driven by creative writing before successfully transitioning his storytelling passion to cinema, earning recognition as a compelling voice in Australian filmmaking. McNeil worked in the South Australian screen sector for over three decades in script development and program management capacities.
As in previous years, each winner—selected by an esteemed panel of industry experts—was presented with a beautifully crafted trophy made from responsibly sourced WA Blackbutt. Designed by filmmaker and screen industry advocate Ryan Hodgson, in collaboration with Geographik, Squarepeg Home, and Artcom Fabrication, these handmade timber trophies symbolise the fusion of artistry and sustainability. The WASCAs are proudly presented and produced by the Revelation Perth International Film Festival in collaboration with the WA screen industry.
The winners of the WA Screen Culture Awards 2026 have been announced. For more info, visit revelationfilmfest.org