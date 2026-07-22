Old Mervs rev up for Carparks album tour

Western Australian indie-rock duo Old Mervs are hitting the road for their Carparks album tour later this year. The tour includes a performance at Fremantle Arts Centre on Saturday, October 31, along with stops in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Hobart.

The album tour comes hot on the heels of their second studio album, Carparks, set for release on Friday, October 2, via Dew Process.

Fans can expect to hear already-released singles from the album live, such as Heavy In The Morning, Tether, and She Said, along with more hits from the album onstage.

“We cannot wait to get rolling into this tour,” singer Dave House said. “There are heaps of bucket list venues on this run, and to get to play this album in them feels bloody good. It’s been a while between headline Australian shows, so we are amped to get into it!”

“We’ve been sitting on the album for months and months,” added drummer Henry Carrington-Jones. “More than anything, we’re stoked to get out and play some new songs and change the set up! As good as it is releasing, it’s always the funnest part playing them.”

Formed in Kojonup in 2017, Old Mervs released their debut self-titled album last year. The new record, Carparks, follows a string of major successes for the band, with major festival slots at Lollapalooza, Splendour In The Grass and more, along with international headline tours throughout 2025 and early 2026.

Old Mervs bring their Carparks tour to Fremantle Arts Centre on Saturday, October 31, 2026. Tickets are on sale July 23 from oldmervs.com

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