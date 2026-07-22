Clutch join forces with Corrosion of Conformity for Australian tour

US rock band Clutch have announced their return tour to Australia this summer. Kicking off at Metropolis Fremantle, on Saturday, January 23, the tour will stop in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne before finishing in Adelaide.

This will be Clutch’s first headline tour in over a decade, and they will be joined onstage by American heavy metal legends Corrosion of Conformity for all tour dates.

Fans can expect to hear hits from Clutch’s new, 14th unnamed studio album, coming next year, as well as hits from their 2022 album Sunrise on Slaughter Beach, such as Slaughter Beach, Mountain of Bone and Nosferatu Madre.

Formed in 1991, Clutch are known for their hard rock and stoner rock music. Led by guitarist Tim Sult, the band are known for their thunderous live performances, with festival appearances at Aftershock Festival, Resurrection Fest and Sweden Rock Festival.

Formed in 1982 and led by guitarist Woody Weatherman, Corrosion of Conformity return to Perth for the first time since 2020, when they played at Amplifier Bar for their No Cross No Crown tour. The band are known for their stoner metal and southern metal sound, exemplified in hit songs such as Clean My Wounds, Albatross, Vote with a Bullet and more.

Clutch and Corrosion of Conformity hit Metropolis Fremantle on Saturday, January 23, 2027. Tickets are on sale July 23 from teamwrktouring.com

Prev x