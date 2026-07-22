Fiddler on the Roof brings a musical of joy, community and celebration to Perth

Following record-breaking, sold-out seasons in London and across the UK, the multi-award-winning musical Fiddler on the Roof is coming to His Majesty’s Theatre from Thursday, January 7, to Sunday, January 31, 2027.

The critically acclaimed production is currently rehearsing with its Australian star cast for its Australian premiere later this year, on a tour that also includes seasons in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne.

The production tells of Tevye, a Jewish milkman, living his life by the proud traditions of his hometown of Anatevka in Tsarist Russia in 1905. For his five daughters, this means a visit from the matchmaker. As each daughter challenges his beliefs, against the backdrop of a changing world, can Tevye hold on to his roots, or must he bend to the will of his children and learn to embrace the unfamiliar?

Leading the cast as Tevye is Australian star Troy Sussman, whose illustrious career has spanned over 40 years with shows including Back to the Future, Sunset Boulevard, Les Misérables and Disney’s Aladdin. Beloved Australian icon Sigrid Thornton will star in the role of Yente, treating audiences to her first starring role in a musical in over a decade. The show also signals a reunion between Thornton and Australian screen and stage legend John Waters, with whom Waters starred in the 1983 historical miniseries All the Rivers Run.

The multi-award-winning production also reunites designer Tom Scutt and choreographer Julia Cheng, who previously collaborated on the long-running and widely acclaimed Cabaret. Additional cast members include Alexis Fishman as Golde, Freya Boltman as Tzeitel, Ellen Ebbs as Hodel and Caity Plummer as Chava.

The production has been brought to life by director Jordan Fein, whose bold contemporary interpretation has been praised for its emotional depth, inventive staging, and striking theatrical detail.

The production, which opened at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, continued its five-star reviews and standing ovations every night when it transferred to London’s Barbican Theatre, where it broke the record for the best-selling musical of all time. It then went on tour in the UK and Ireland, breaking box office records again. It will continue its international tour in Australia before embarking on Asia.

Hailed as one of the greatest musicals of all time, Fiddler on the Roof features illuminating scores such as If I Were A Rich Man, Tradition, Matchmaker and Sunrise, Sunset.

Fiddler on the Roof is showing at His Majesty’s Theatre from Thursday, January 7 to Sunday, January 31, 2027. Tickets are on sale now from fiddlerontherooftour.com

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