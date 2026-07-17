Phantom Island invite you to their Community at debut album launch

Garage post-punk band Phantom Island are throwing a launch party for their debut album, Community, at Lyric’s Underground in Maylands on Saturday, August 8.

Produced by Laurie Sinagra and mastered by Joe Carra, the album will be launched alongside a roll call of supporting acts including Grey Goo, Macho Men and Phil Bartlett.

Phantom Island features Flick Dear on the drums, Bonnie Rock on the bass and Sze Guitar Demon and Joe B on the guitars, with the various members separately associated with the garage, punk, indie and noise scenes.

After coming together in 2024, Phantom Island played a selection of gigs and then headed into the studio to record their debut single, Chinese Restaurant, released in May of that year. It was followed up with the second single It’s You the following August.

Phantom Island hit Lyric’s Underground on Saturday, August 8, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from tickets.oztix.com

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