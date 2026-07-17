Local rockers The Volcanics set to erupt at Milk Bar for album launch

Hard-hitting rockers The Volcanics are celebrating the release of their seventh studio record, Too Late To Run, at Milk Bar in Inglewood on Saturday, August 1.

Recorded and produced by Jozef Grech (Datura4) at RADA Studios and mixed and mastered by Jim Diamond (The Dirtbombs), the new LP features ten new tracks, including singles Heat Of The Night with its driving rhythm and the anthemic Walk You Home, both released earlier in the year.

Joining them on the night are all-girl rockers Legs Electric, lively garage punk band The Pretty Skints and Simon/Gus (Never Never).

The Volcanics play the Milk Bar on Saturday, August 1, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from milkbar.oztix.com

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