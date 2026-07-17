The Community Chest open up for single launch night

Synth-powered indie rock band The Community Chest are celebrating the release of their new single, (it’s so) Funny (now), with a launch party at Four5Nine Bar on Friday, August 14.

The single, which came out last month, is a taste of their forthcoming mini-album, Take Cover. The band will be joined on the night by local indie bands Deep Beep and Macho Men.

“Despite the upbeat title and catchy, repetitive melody, (it’s so) Funny (now) hints at some dark vibes whilst trying to make light of it retrospectively,” said The Community Chest frontman Adem K upon releasing the single. “Sparse, yet carefully layered, it changes tone from ethereal synth pads and crystal guitar to a jolting middle section of mouth percussion and a broken Korg synth from 1974 to a delicious distorted kraut rock finale.”

Having formed in 2011, their first release came a year later with the album Make Your Decision Now and Live with It Forever, which drew musical influences from the murky past to the shiny present.

Signed by Igloo Records, the singles Reflections Through Corrugations, released in 2019, and In My Dreams in 2020, placed 71 and 24, respectively, in the top 100 most played songs on RTRFM. Western Oz Radio placed In My Dreams at No. 1 for 2020.

In March 2024 they released a synth-pop EP called Mono/Poly, featuring the three singles from 2020-21 and two new songs, Memory Man, a B-52s-ish surf rock song, and One Way Flight, a tender revenge ballad.

The Community Chest play Four5Nine Bar on Friday, August 14, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from tickets.oztix.com

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