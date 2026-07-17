Grammy winner Loudon Wainwright III announces Australian tour dates

To celebrate over five decades in the folk and blues scene, American songwriter Loudon Wainwright III has announced the dates for his upcoming Australian and New Zealand tour in February 2027.

Having not toured this part of the world in nearly 20 years, the final leg of his seven-stop tour will land at Astor Theatre on Wednesday, February 17.

The New York-based musician was recruited by Columbia Records in 1972, where he released his unexpected Top 20 hit Dead Skunk.

Since then, he has issued more than 30 albums, including the Grammy‑winning High Wide & Handsome in 2009. His songs have been recorded by Johnny Cash, Mose Allison, Bonnie Raitt, and his son Rufus Wainwright, while his acting credits include MASH appearances and collaborations with Martin Scorsese and Steven Soderbergh.

Across his career, Wainwright has produced a string of enduring classics, including The Swimming Song, Daughter, Motel Blues, Down Drinking at the Bar and Lullaby.

Part concert, part confession, and part comedy set, Wainwright’s performances have retained the honesty and hard‑won wisdom that have defined his career.

Loundon Wainwright III plays Astor Theatre on Wednesday, February 17. Tickets are on sale Friday, July 24, from destroyalllines.com

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