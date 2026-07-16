Scottish singer-songwriter Nathan Evans brings debut tour to Perth

Famed for his modern covers of traditional sea shanties, Nathan Evans is debuting his folk-pop sound at Magnet House on Sunday, October 18.

Evans found success when he posted a modern cover of the classic Scottish song Wellerman to TikTok, which went viral. One month later, Evans signed a three-album deal with Universal Records.

As last year’s winner of the Scottish Music Awards Artist of the Year Award, he has now built a social media following of 450k on Instagram and more than 1.9 million followers on TikTok.

Evans’ friends The Saint Phnx Band are set to join him on the tour for the full run of Australian dates.

Nathan Evans plays Magnet House on Sunday, October 18, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from destroyalllines.com

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