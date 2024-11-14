WA musicians invited to step into the Limelight

For the third consecutive year, RAC Arena is giving local musicians the chance to step into the spotlight with the return of Limelight, a hyper local music support fund presented by RAC Arena and supported by West Australian Music (WAM).

The fund will provide financial, performance, and promotional opportunities to the winning Western Australian act over a 12-month period.

First introduced in 2022 as part of the Arena’s 10th anniversary celebrations, WA rising stars Alter Boy, Angie Colman, Riley Pearce, and Those Who Dream have received support from the initiative.

In 2024, one lucky musician will be awarded the main package worth over $20,000, with two runner-ups also receiving financial and promotional support valued at $3,000 each.

The main prize includes $5,000 financial assistance, a radio campaign from Nova Entertainment, music equipment from Kosmic, recording studio time and rehearsal space at Vision Studios, inclusion in the WAMFest 2025 line-up, and promotional support via RAC Arena’s marketing channels.

Emerging WA musicians aged 18 and older are invited to apply by Monday, November 25, outlining their goals for 2025 and how the fund will assist them in achieving this outcome.

The 2024 winners will be selected by a panel of local and interstate industry professionals, including RAC Arena’s general manager Michael Scott and WAM board member Kristina West, alongside artist manager Hayley Ayres from 360 Artist Logistics, RTRFM producer and presenter Pamela Boland, and Kam Dheda, general manager of touring for TEG Dainty (ANZ and Asia).

The recipient of last year’s main prize, Angie Colman, said she was grateful for the positive impact it’s already had on her career.

“Working with the RAC Arena has been one of the coolest and most exciting experiences of my career so far,” she said. “The Limelight grant covered my expenses to press my first vinyl, which was so exciting, and I’m so grateful for their support and commitment to Western Australian music. I was lucky enough to play at the Arena for Telethon also, which was so much fun and a big step for me to be a part of such a massive event.”

Applications for RAC Arena’s Limelight fund are open until Monday, November 25 at www.racarena.com.au

