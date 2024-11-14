English punk duo Soft Play announce Aussie headline shows

English punk rockers Soft Play have announced a run of headline shows in Australia this summer.

Following the release of their acclaimed album Heavy Jelly in July and their first headline tour in six years, the duo will bring their high-energy live show to Magnet House on Saturday, February 1.

Across three UK Top Ten charting albums, beginning with their 2015 Mercury Prize-nominated debut, Soft Play (formerly known as SLAVES) quickly established themselves as an influential force in the British rock landscape. Their distinctive, unapologetic approach to the genre has won them fans such as The Streets’ Mike Skinner, Beastie Boys’ Mike D, and Skepta and seen them tour with The Prodigy, Kasabian, Jamie T, Wolf Alice and more.

Soft Play hit Magnet House on Saturday, February 1, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from livenation.com.au

