Bucket return for Flounder 30th anniversary reissue celebrations

Perth indie legends Bucket will return to the stage this summer for the first time since 2016.

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary reissue of their debut release Flounder, Bucket will play Lyric’s Underground on Saturday, January 4.

It will be the first time since 1994 that Flounder will be available on CD and limited edition 10” vinyl, with the original artwork upscaled to suit the new format.

Joining the band for this special show will be the raw rock and husky vocals of Sascha Ion & The Elements, indie-folk supergroup Good News Now We Can Eat All The Vampires, and opening the night will be exactly one half of Turnstyle performing in duo mode with a guitar and a Casio keyboard.

Formed in 1993, Bucket hit the burgeoning indie scene of the time with aplomb. By their 25th show they had supported countless national and international touring indie acts, culminating in an appearance at the legendary Big Day Out festival.

Bucket will celebrate the 30th Anniversary reissue of their debut release Flounder at Lyric’s Underground on Saturday, January 4, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from tickets.oztix.com.au

