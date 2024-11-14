First line-up revealed for Perth Comedy Festival 2025

Perth Comedy Festival is set to return next year, bringing an exciting line-up of award-winning comedians to Perth from Monday, April 21 to Sunday, May 18, 2025.

The first of the international cohort includes Ireland’s Pat & Faye Shortt, the UK’s Mat Ewins, India’s Varun Grover and Ashwyn Singh, South Africa’s Schalk Bezuidenhout and New Zealanders Chris Parker, Guy Montgomery and Melanie Bracewell.

The Aussie contingent sees Nazeem Hussain, Becky Lucas, Luke Heggie and Wankernomics performing across the stages at the Regal Theatre, Astor Theatre, Rechabite Hall, Goodwill Club and Freo Social.

The festival has also announced the return of the Perth Comedy Festival Showcase at Freo Social (Thursday, May 1, 8 and 15) and the popular late-night variety show Best of the Fest (Fridays and Saturdays through the festival period) at The Rechabite. The popular Perth Comedy Festival Galas also return to the Regal Theatre on Wednesday, April 30, May 7 and May 14.

Stay tuned for more shows to be announced next month.

Perth Comedy Festival returns from Monday, April 21 to Sunday, May 18, 2025. For more info and to buy tickets, head to perthcomedyfestival.com

Prev x Next →