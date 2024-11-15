Void of Vision announce final ever headline tour

After over a decade together, Melbourne’s Void of Vision have announced this week that it is time to bid farewell to fans and announce the What I’ll Leave Behind Australian Tour for 2025. They will be joined for their swan song tour in February by special guests Gideon (USA), UnityTX (USA) and Knosis (Japan).

The tour lands at Magnet House in Perth on Saturday, February 22.

“If you told me 15 years ago where our music would take us and where we are now, I straight up wouldn’t believe it,” said frontman Jack Bergin. “The dream we started straight out of high school was meant to be a product of its time, and I truly believe that it was. Today we happily conclude that time has come to a fulfilling end.”

“I’ve learned to love the process and not the success, how to healthily approach creativity, and most importantly, that I just want to be as authentically myself as possible, to be a person, not a persona. This band has provided the experiences, lessons and stories to carry on into our respective futures that we can cherish for life, and for that I could not be more grateful. With that being said, Void of Vision will live on forever through everything that each of us carry onwards to do from here on out.”

“We never meant to leave a legacy behind, but here it is. We’ll see you all for one final tour around the homeland in Feb to leave on the highest note, the biggest and best that we’ve ever been. Thank you for sharing all of this with us. The pleasure was ours.”

Formed in 2013, Void of Vision have won fans across the world with four studio records and countless shows around the globe, receiving nods of approval from their peers and inspirations along the way, including Slipknot, Body Count, I Prevail, August Burns Red, The Ghost Inside and more.

Off the back of the release of the band’s highly anticipated album What I’ll Leave Behind (2024) and an arena tour supporting Aussie juggernauts Parkway Drive, the four-piece are looking forward to wrapping it all up on a high note with their fans across Australia.

Void of Vision’s What I’ll Leave Behind Australian Tour hits Magnet House on Saturday, February 22, 2025. Tickets are on sale Thursday, November 21 from destroyalllines.com

Prev x