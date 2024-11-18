Pennywise and Millencolin join forces for Aussie co-headline tour

Two of the all-time great punk bands are joining forces for an Australian co-headline tour next year. California dynamos Pennywise and beloved Swedish trailblazers Millencolin will hit our shores in February and perform eight dates across the country, finishing up at Metro City on Wednesday, March 5.

A band synonymous with SoCal punk rock, Pennywise erupted out of Hermosa Beach in California with their self-titled debut album in 1991. Renowned for their ability to fuse raw energy with rallying calls for change, the band won fans across the world with anthems like Bro Hymn, Fuck Authority and more. With twelve studio albums, including their Certified Gold records About Time (1995), Full Circle (1997) and Straight Ahead (1999), Pennywise have also showcased their formidable onstage presence across the globe for decades alongside the biggest names in the scene, most recently supporting Dropkick Murphys for a huge North American tour.

With their original line-up still intact since forming back in 1992, Millencolin have been flying the flag for Swedish punk rock for over 30 years. Millencolin’s debut album, 1994’s Tiny Tunes, put the band on the map, while their 2000 full-length Pennybridge Pioneers and iconic tracks like No Cigar and Penguins & Polarbears saw their popularity skyrocket across the world. The group has played thousands of shows around the world, including as part of Warped Tour, Soundwave Festival and Big Day Out, and toured with the likes of Bad Religion, The Offspring and more.

Pennywise and Millencolin play Metro City on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Tickets are on sale Friday, November 22 from destroyalllines.com

