Denzel Curry brings Mischievious South World Tour to Perth

US rapper Denzel Curry will bring his Mischievous South 2025 World Tour to Australia and New Zealand next year.

Denzel Curry will start his tour in Brisbane and head to Sydney, Auckland, Wollongong and Melbourne before finishing off at Metro City in Perth on Tuesday, March 4.

The Florida artist will arrive with new material from his latest album, King of the Mischievous South, the official sequel to Curry’s third mixtape, King of the Mischievous South Vol. 1 Underground Tape 1996, which was released in 2012.

Denzel Curry last came to Western Australia in 2023, performing at Groovin the Moo in Bunbury alongside alt-J, Fatboy Slim, Nothing But Thieves and more.

Denzel Curry’s Mischievous South 2025 World Tour hits Metro City in Perth on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Tickets are on sale on Friday, November 22 from livenation.com.au

