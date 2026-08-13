WA Music Week turns up the volume across the state

WA Music Week, a 10-day celebration of Western Australia’s music scene, is now underway. Presented by WAM (West Australian Music), the program kicked off last Friday, August 7, and runs through to this Sunday, August 16.

Throughout the week, WAM is partnering with local event organisers across the state to deliver a diverse and inclusive program spanning genres, artists, regions and communities.

At the heart of the week are WAM’s flagship events, including the Regional Showcase, WAMCon and the WAM Showcase. These events bring artists and industry together to connect, learn and grow, while welcoming national industry representatives to experience WA talent firsthand.

With several events already wrapped up, there’s still plenty more to come across the final few days of WA Music Week.

On Friday, August 14, Kokomo’s Unplugged Side B will take over Kokomo’s for a night of unplugged indie tunes, featuring Noah Young, Mikey Long and the Hitchikers and Moth Street Artists.

The WAM Regional Showcase will also take place on Friday, August 14, welcoming some of WA’s best up-and-coming regional artists to Fremantle for one night only. This year’s lineup will feature Amberley Maryellen, Zai Pereira, Brightsider and Paige Valentine.

WAMCon will return to Freo.Social on Friday, August 14, and Saturday, August 15, and will feature keynote speakers Drew Goddard from Karnivool and Annabelle Herd, CEO of ARIA and PPCA. The event will also consist of workshops, panels, one-on-ones, and networking to help artists and industry personnel take their music career to the next level. WAMCon ticket holders will also be granted entry to the WAM Showcase on Saturday night.

The North Metropolitan TAFE WA Music Week Showcase will take over Clancy’s Fish Pub, Fremantle, on Saturday night, showcasing talent from TAFE‘s Music Skills students.

Local surf-punks Ratking take over Lynott’s Lounge, Northbridge, on Saturday, August 15, for a night of heavy music with special guests Lokka, Forged By Fear and Betrayed By Life.

Beyond Perth, Larrkardi Sound, presented by Larrkardi Radio and First Block Sounds, will take place at 6DBY Radio Station, Derby, on Saturday with a lineup of all-indigenous artists featuring Dreamers, DULNGA, Kallum Mungulu and S.J. Nulgit.

WA Music Week hits its peak on Saturday night, with some of WA’s most exciting acts taking over Fremantle for one night only as part of the WAM Showcase. Performances will span four iconic venues—Clancy’s Fremantle, Buffalo Club, Honky Tonk Blues and Wyola Bar—with one ticket giving patrons access to all four.

Check out the full WAM Showcase lineup below:

Birdland

Blush

Boox Kid

Clare Perrott

Claudia Tripp

Figurehead

Georga Raath

heaven // alone

Ivory Dusk

Jack Hamilton

JJ Vacant

Lightnin Jack

Little Guilt

Maatakitj

Oakabella Mae

Odlaw

RATSALAD.

Rosalie Chilvers

Soul inSync

STOW

TAIJA

Tanya Ransom

TCHÉGA

The Forever Party

The Gray Brothers

To finish Saturday on a high, the Up Late: Showcase After Party will take place immediately after the WAM Showcase at Mojos Bar, featuring POW! Negro, Dani Enli and BEXX (DJ set).

WA Music Week wraps up on Sunday, August 16, with the Punk and Skate Winter Markets at the Y HQ, featuring punk acts No Future, Day Of Demise, Warden, Tomcat and Grout. The day will also feature market stalls from Loudmouth Records, Bellyfull Skate, Reckless Release and more.

WAM’s WA Music Week is underway until Sunday, August 16, 2026. For more information, visit wamusicweek.com.au

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