sugarwife return with new single Getting Closer

Boorloo indie rockers sugarwife have announced their new single, Getting Closer, is set for release on Friday, August 21.

To celebrate, the six-piece will launch the track at The Bird on Friday, August 28 with special guests Good News Now We Can Eat All the Vampires and Goodbye Forever.

Described as “a jangly, dream-pop-tinged indie rock track about fresh ambition, burnout and the uncomfortable reality of trying to start again,” the new single is a taste of sugarwife’s upcoming second album and marks the beginning of a new era for the band.

Written by frontman Damien Goerke and produced, mixed and mastered by Goerke alongside recording by Ryan K Brennan, it showcases sugarwife’s collaborative approach, balancing warm guitar-driven hooks with dreamy textures.

sugarwife’s new single, Getting Closer, is set for release on Friday, August 21, 2026. sugarwife hit The Bird on Friday, August 28. For more information, visit facebook.com

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