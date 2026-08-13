Navy June light up Freo with Routine Avoidance launch shows

Perth blues/grunge act Navy June are set to celebrate the release of their new single, Routine Avoidance, on Friday, August 21, with two live shows across Fremantle.

The five-piece will play the Fremantle Buffalo Club for the inaugural Lunar Festival on Friday, September 4, followed by an acoustic night at Sullivan Hall on Sunday, September 6.

For Lunar Festival, they will be joined by special guests Slow Horse, Jack Hamilton, and Symmetrical Dogs on the Full Moon Stage, and Clare Perrott and Oakabella Mae on the Crescent Stage, as well as DJ sets from Free Aviary, CNTR, and Nugzy.

At Sullivan Hall, they will be joined by special guests Nadya Kadisha and Caitlin Mias.

From playing shows across Western Australia and supporting acts such as Old Mervs, Great Gable and Fool Nelson, to slots on festival lineups such as Spaced Out and Bloom Festival, Navy June have been growing steadily over the last two years and have released three singles to date: Slip, Please and Mister.

Navy June’s new single, Routine Avoidance, is out on Friday, August 21, 2026. Navy June play Fremantle Buffalo Club on Friday, September 4 and Sullivan Hall on Sunday, September 6. Tickets are on sale now from linktr.ee

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