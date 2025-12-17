WA gears up for an epic long weekend with Jet, Birds of Tokyo and Little Birdy

Melbourne rockers are Jet heading to Western Australia, bringing two back-to-back shows to the state over the 2026 Labour Day long weekend.

The four-piece will kick off their visit with a performance at Castelli Estate in Denmark on Saturday, February 28, followed by a show at Hotel Rottnest on Sunday, March 1.

Jet will headline both shows with support from Perth indie rockers Little Birdy, while local favourites Birds of Tokyo will also perform at Castelli Estate.

Jet play Castelli Estate on Saturday, February 28, and Hotel Rottnest on Sunday, March 1, 2026. Tickets are on sale from Friday, December 19, from ticketmaster.com.au

