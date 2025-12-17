Alma Zygier returns to Perth

After making her Perth debut in May, Alma Zygier is all set to return this summer with two intimate headline performances.

The Melbourne-based singer—and daughter of Australian rock legends Deborah Conway and Willy Zygier—will perform at the Ellington Jazz Club on Friday, January 9, and the Duke of George, Fremantle, on Sunday, January 11.

Bringing together a heady mix of jazz and blues, Alma Zygier impressed in her Perth debut at the Ellington earlier this year, described in our X-Press review as “a mesmerising performer with a sweet and sultry voice.”

Zygier has also earned the respect of Australia’s preeminent singer/songwriter, Paul Kelly, who praised her “ability to inhabit a song, embody and believe it, and transmit that belief to the listener.” Zygier’s recording of the 1930s jazz classic, What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?, closes Kelly’s 2021 Christmas album, while Zygier responded in kind by inviting Kelly to sing at her Very Jewish Christmas show which featured Christmas songs written by Jewish people.

